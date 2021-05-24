The 18-year-old attacker signs a pro deal with Rovers after two years in the club's academy.

He joined Rovers from the Liverpool academy, having previously played for Barcelona's famed La Masia.

Gilsenen was born in Perth to Irish parents and represented the Joeys (Australia's U/17s) side.

He's also publicly committed himself to represent the Socceroos in the past, however he's since garnered a lot of attention in Ireland. He's been dubbed the 'Irish Messi' by the country's football press, and has since represented Ireland at U/19 level.

He remains available to either nation.

“This is a massive moment, which myself and my family have sacrificed a lot for, moving countries just to help me with my dream, so it’s great to sign my first professional contract and I’m really happy to do it here at Rovers,” Gilsenan told The 42.

“I’m still growing and getting stronger and hopefully I can just keep developing here at Rovers. I want to come back for pre-season in the best shape and as fit as possible, and then look to hit the ground running.”

Blackburn currently sit 15th in the Championship.