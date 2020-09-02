The former Manchester United and Arsenal target's signing was announced in a low-key affair by the club yesterday.

Roeselare are a Belgian second division club yoyo club that have also spent large spells in the Belgian first division, but finished sixth last season and are gunning for promotion.

Armenakas, who is becoming a journeyman around Europe despite his young age, joins Roeselare from Greek giants Panathinaikos.

Despite making a handful of league appearances for the Greek powerhouses, Armenakas couldn't break through at first team level.

He now faces a key period in his career, as the 22-year-old could still fulfill his extremely lofty potential with the right amount of game time.

Armenakas, who was born in the United States and has played for both Greece's U/17s and made three appearances for the Olyroos since 2017.

He has also previously played for Serie A club Udinese, Belgian club Tubize and English club Watford, among others.