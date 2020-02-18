The 22-year old has made the move fom Hajduk Split for an undisclosed fee.

A lack of game-time spurred the move for Kalik who started only four matches, playing a total of 386 minutes this season for Hajduk Split who sit second in the league. HNK Gorica currently sit in sixth place.

Gorica's midfield is stacked with players in their late 20s and ealy 30s. Kalik's introduction could be a sign of bringing in some fresh creativity with the team struggling for goals, scoring only 26 goals in 22 games.

Kalik - who hails from St. Leonards in Sydney - will hope more time on the park at the Zagreb club, especially as Tokyo 2020 beckons for the Australian.

He needs to impress to book hisplace at the Olympics after Olyroos coach Graham Arnold overlooked the attacking midfielder for the AFC U23 Qualifying tournament, despite being on winter break for Hajduk.

However the 22-year old has only represented Australia at U20 level, playing three matches.

Kalik signed for Hajduk at the age of 18 and went on to play 32 games for the club. Since then he's gone on loan to NK Rudes last season who were relegated from the first division, and at Sydney FC in the A-League under Arnold when he was still coach there.

"I am very pleased with the outcome of the situation and I cannot wait to play," said Kalik after sealing the deal.

"I have been following the work done here from sports director to coach.The whole of Croatia sees that this club is doing well and that is why I am very happy to be a part of this story."