The ambitious south London club are just four points off the automatic League Two promotion places in their first ever step beyond the relative anonymity of non-league football.

It’s been 123 years in the making but Bouzanis is adamant a team best known for their FA Cup exploits can pen plenty more vivid memories as they seek to ride the escalator up the divisions.

Thanks to previous incarnations at the likes of Oldham Athletic, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley, the one-time Liverpool junior knows all too well what’s required to find success at the coalface of the English game.

“We’ve had a great start and the manager (Matt Gray) has added depth by bringing in several payers with experience at this level and above,” Bouzanis told FTBL.

“We’re certainly stronger than last year - you need that extra bit of quality to come in and we’ve achieved that.

“The league table doesn’t lie in the sense that we’re so close to the top three … we’re optimistic and think we can do something special again this season.

“We’re taking it one step at a time but the aim and the goal is the playoffs (a top seven finish) first and foremost.

“So let’s see where we finish up at the end of the season.”

Though he has deeply ingrained knowledge of England’s lower tiers, Bouzanis has been surprised by the overall quality in League Two across the board on his return 10 years down the track.

“It’s actually very high,” he added. “There are very good players throughout the league, players who’ve played at a very good level previously.

“To be a part of all this has been a really good step for my career.”

The U’s take a break from league action on Sunday (AEDT) to take on Hayes and Yeading, from English football’s seventh tier, in what Bouzanis hopes could be the dawn of another FA Cup run.

Sutton famously reached the fifth round in 2017 before succumbing 2-0 to Arsenal.

“This club has built a bit of tradition in this tournament and my personal dream would be to draw a team like Liverpool if we can progress through to the third round,” mused Bouzanis.

At the age of 31, Bouzanis feels he’s coming into his prime.

“Goalkeepers develop a lot later than outfielders and I think I’m now approaching my best,” said Bouzanis who has kept five clean sheets so far this season.

“My body feels good and my confidence is high.

“I look after myself and there’s no reason I can’t play till I’m 38 or 39.

“There are a lot of keepers still playing at that age and there’s still a long way to go in my career I hope.”

Sutton’s partner, Matildas defender Steph Catley is flourishing with Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

And her moving to London played a role in his decision to follow suit 15 months ago.

“It was a big decision to make but Steph and I have been together for five years and it was paramount that we stayed together,” he explained.

“To be able to do what you both love and play over here was important.

“When you’re happy off the pitch things work on the pitch as well.

“I came here to play but you have to earn the right to play and I’m grateful I’ve been able to do that.”