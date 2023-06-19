Dubbed as another Mat Ryan in the making by Joeys boss Brad Maloney, Pavlesic, 17, will jet to Europe after completing his international commitments with Australia at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand.

Central Coast Mariners on Monday confirmed the the 190cm tall youngster’s departure in what looms as a massive opportunity for one of Australia’s brightest young gloveman.

Pavlesic, who has never played an A-League minute, was third in the pecking order at the Mariners - whom he joined on a scholarship deal 10 months ago.