Joeys skipper Anthony Pavlesic has landed a dream three-year deal with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, after successfully trialling with the German giants back in February.
Dubbed as another Mat Ryan in the making by Joeys boss Brad Maloney, Pavlesic, 17, will jet to Europe after completing his international commitments with Australia at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand.
Central Coast Mariners on Monday confirmed the the 190cm tall youngster’s departure in what looms as a massive opportunity for one of Australia’s brightest young gloveman.
Pavlesic, who has never played an A-League minute, was third in the pecking order at the Mariners - whom he joined on a scholarship deal 10 months ago.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
'Next Mat Ryan' bags Bayern Munich opportunity
Volpato waits on Mourinho to green light $14m move
'Four concrete offers': Striker exits Wanderers for overseas move
Latest News
Aussie keeper lands dream Bayern Munich move
19 Jun 2023
Gallery: U.S Open Final Round
19 Jun 2023
Volpato waits on Mourinho to green light $14m move
19 Jun 2023