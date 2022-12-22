Australian goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was the hero of the hour as third-tier Charlton Athletic became the only non-EPL side into the quarter-finals of the League Cup, knocking out top-flight Brighton in a penalty shootout.

The South London team, who were last in the Premier League in 2007, will join the likes of Manchester United, Leicester, Newcastle and one of Manchester City of Liverpool in the competition's last eight.

With the game scoreless after 90 minutes it went straight to penalties.

Both sides had missed three spot-kicks when Perth-born Maynard-Brewer saved from Brighton's Moises Caicedo, leaving defender Samuel Lavelle to convert the crucial penalty for the Addicks.

"It's a special night, a special performance," Charlton's interim coach Anthony Hayes said.

"We rode our luck at times against a high-calibre Premier League side.

"The shootout for me was a bonus. You flip a coin really and Ash was fantastic.

"It was a special night. It gives everyone a lift. It's one the players, the fans and the staff won't forget."

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford scored a fine individual effort, breaking with the ball from his own half to outpace the defence and beat goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as Manchester United knocked out Championship-leaders Burnley 2-0.

Christian Eriksen scored United's opener as they eased back into action after the World Cup break.

In the evening's other tie, four-time winners Nottingham Forest beat Blackburn of the second tier 4-1 with goals from Brennan Johnson (2), Jesse Lingard and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The round of 16 will be completed when Manchester City host Liverpool on Thursday (7am Friday AEDT).