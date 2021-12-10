Slunsjki, originally from Sydney, moved to Croatia four years ago, forgoing the A-League youth systems to join the books of Hajduk Split.

The talented thirteen-year-old is eligible to represent both Australia and Croatia, but has caught the eye of the European country after starring for the Bili's youth sides.

The left winger was part of a five-day camp at the Croatian football headquarters in Medulin, Pula.

"From all reports he did very well on both wings, dribbling, assisting goals and was well recognised," Noah's father Ivan told FTBL.

"It's a massive achievement to be called in the HNS camp."

Slunsjki previously played for Sydney Olympic and was coached in the NSW capital by former Socceroo Nick Rizzo.

The young forward is also being monitored by Football Australia and is believed will meet up with Joeys coach Trevor Morgan at the end of this year.