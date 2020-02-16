Marveggio has been at Serbian club FK Macva Sabac for the past 18 months.

But with the club fighting to avoid relegation and a new coach coming in, the midfielder found game-time scarce.

FTBL understands the former Adelaide City man has signed with FK Bokelj until the end of the 2019/2020 season to help the side push for promotion.

Bokelj are currently fourth on the table, just three points behind third-placed FK Jezero.





"Happy to sign with FK Bokelj Kotor in Montenegro," the 27-year-old posted on Instagram.

"Looking forward to the promotion fight."

Born and raised in South Australia, Marveggio played in the NPL for Adelaide City before heading to Europe in 2011.

He had spells with Telstar and Fortuna Sittard, before spending two and a half years playing in Germany.

Marveggio transferred to Serbia and club FK Zemun in July 2018.