Danzo, who has been in fine form for Levante and even came under the radar of Manchester City, had returned to Australia during the COVID19 pandemic looking to be loaned to an A-League club.

However, with A-League clubs battling uncertain futures, a loan was not forthcoming and Danzo has instead linked up with UD Alzira in the Spanish third-tier.

The 20-year-old Wollongong native has played 10 matches for Levante's reserves across the last two seasons.