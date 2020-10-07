Prodigious Aussie defensive midfielder Isaac Danzo has joined Spanish club UD Alzira on loan from Levante after failing to find an A-League loan.
Danzo, who has been in fine form for Levante and even came under the radar of Manchester City, had returned to Australia during the COVID19 pandemic looking to be loaned to an A-League club.
However, with A-League clubs battling uncertain futures, a loan was not forthcoming and Danzo has instead linked up with UD Alzira in the Spanish third-tier.
The 20-year-old Wollongong native has played 10 matches for Levante's reserves across the last two seasons.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Sydney loan out Le Fondre to India
Sydney agree pay deal, A-League CBA close
Brimmer the latest Glory player to depart
Latest News
Kalgoorlie remains the home of the WA PGA
7 Oct 2020
Aussie midfielder seals Spanish move after A-League rejection
7 Oct 2020
Regional Managers on the way across NSW
7 Oct 2020