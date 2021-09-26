Sir Alex Ferguson once said "You can't applaud a referee."

Faced with almost no praise when right and a torrent of abuse when wrong, refereeing is often thankless and pressure filled position not made for everyone.

Today's Premier League game between Watford and Newcastle game was always therefore going to be a difficult one for Jarred Gillett. Under the spotlight as the first overseas born referee to officiate in the world's most popular league, he had received a significant amount of press ahead of the match.

Speaking of the event to prior to the game, the former five time A-League Referee of the Year is quoted by Football Australia as saying:

"It will be a proud moment for myself, and my family and friends."



Jarred Gillett takes charge of #WATNEW tonight at 12am AEST, becoming the first overseas referee in @premierleague history. — Football Australia (@FootballAUS) September 25, 2021

It turned out to be a chaotic first game for the Australian. Known for his fair but firm reputation, Gillett ended up having to award seven yellow cards during the game, three for the visitors Newcastle and four for home side Watford.

The visitors were first on the scoresheet, with Sean Longstaff's 23rd minute long range shot giving Newcastle the lead. Watford were able to to find an equalizer in the 72nd minute, when an unmarked Ismaïla Sarr scored.

It looked like the home side had found a win three minutes before the end of regular time. Joshua King scored for the Hornets to make the score 2-1.

However, Gillett overturned the goal after VAR ruled it as offside. He then left Watford's home pitch of Vicarage Road to the chants of booes from disapproving home fans.

This is only the beginning of Gillett's career as a Premier League referee. Promoted to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited's (PGMOL) top Select Group in June, Gillett is now one of 17 full-time officiating professionals in England.