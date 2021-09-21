Gillett will take charge of this upcoming Saturday, September 25 clash between Watford and Newcastle United. When he steps into the centre of the park at Vicarage Road Stadium, he will be the first overseas referee to do so in Premier League history.

The 34-year-old was promoted to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited's (PGMOL) top Select Group in June, making him one of 17 full-time officiating professionals in England.

Gillett was born on the Gold Coast in Queensland. Prior to moving abroad he refereed in the A-League, making his debut during the 2010-11 season and going on to officiate 154 matches.

He refereed five Grand Finals (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) and was named A-League Referee of the year on five occasions (2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18). He became one of the first A-League referees to be trained as a Video Assistant Referee.

During his A-League years Gillett, who received his FIFA Referee badges in 2013, took part in exchange programs where he refereed in the J-League. He also officiated in the Chinese Super League, the Saudi Pro-League, the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup.

His last match in the centre for the A-League was in 2019 prior to his move to England. Joining the PGMOL as a referee in Select Group two, Gillet worked as an official in the English Football League and as the VAR.

Off the field Gillett received a PhD in Biomechanics from The University of Queensland in 2018. His focus is on children with Cerebral Palsy. He has continued his work in the field during his time in England, taking up a position as a post-doctoral researcher in cerebral palsy at Liverpool John Moores University.

The Watford versus Newcastle game will be broadcast at 12am AEST on Sunday, September 26 in Australia.