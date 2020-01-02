Born and raised in Brisbane, Grommen came through the ranks of the Queensland Academy of Sport and the Roar.

After departing the Roar in 2015, the centre back has spent the past five years playing in Asia.

Grommen has had spells with Stallion, Ceres-Negros and Davao Aguilas in the Philippines, along with a stint with Western Pride in the Queensland NPL.

The 23-year-old has also turned for Malaysian Super League side Petaling Jaya City before linking with Sukhothai last year.

"I have been looking at a few options in Thailand and a potential option in Austria, however after a lot of thinking I have decided to sign for Ceres-Negros FC in the Philippines," he told FTBL.

"The reason for this is purely based on getting more exposure in Asia as they are playing in the qualifying rounds for the Asian Champions League and also will be participating in the AFC Cup and AFF Club Championship.

"All being well this could make for the perfect springboard to bigger and better things for the seasons to come. I have played for Ceres-Negros FC three years ago where we won the AFC Cup, so I feel a bit like home at the club.

"This decision has been purely based on football as the opportunities elsewhere were more lucrative, however I’m only young and football and opportunities are more important than money.

"Our first game in the Asian Champions League qualifiers are on January 14th and I will be leaving to the Philippines on the 5th of January."

The Australian has represented the Philippines at Under-22 and Under-23 level, as he is eligible to play for the Asian country through his mother.

Grommen has been tipped for a senior call-up to the Azkals.