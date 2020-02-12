Young Australian midfielder Leo Mazis has left Celtic and signed for Italian club Triestina.
Mazis, originally from Canberra, joined the Scottish giants in February 2018.
He earned a deal after impressing on trial.
The ex-Belconnen United midfielder spent time with Celtic's Under-20s and reserves teams, but never made a first-team appearance.
Now the 19-year-old has linked with Serie C outfit Triestina.
"Firstly i would like to say thanks to everyone at @celticfc for the support these last two years, it’s been a pleasure 💚🍀," he Mazis posted on Instagram.
"But I am excited and ready for the next chapter at @u.s.triestinacalcio1918 ! Let’s get to work 🔴⚪ #ForzaUnione #LM19."
It is believed Mazis has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Italian side, taking him through to the end of the 2020/2021 season.
