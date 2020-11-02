Seventeen-year-old Robertson’s Manchester City Under-18s will face Chelsea Under-18’s in the final of the prestigious tournament overnight tonight at St George’s Park.

FTBL understands only three Australians have ever won the FA Youth Cup before – Richard Garcia with West Ham in 1999, Kewell with Leeds in 1997 and Dennis Yaager in 1965 with Everton.

Many great players have won the landmark English youth tournament over the years, including George Best, Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, John Barnes, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

Robertson came off the bench in the 72nd minute of the semi-final as City smashed Blackburn 4-0.

The teenager is the son of former Socceroo Mark Robertson, who played in the NSL and the A-League, and the grandson of former Scottish-born Socceroo Alex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Robertson (@_alexanderrobertson) on Sep 17, 2020 at 11:33am PDT

He recently returned to full fitness after coming back from a hip flex injury.

“This final is a result of last season's games, so a lot has changed for all the players from both Man City and Chelsea,” Robertson’s father Mark, the ex-Burnley and Marconi defender, told FTBL.

“I believe it’s two of the best clubs in England competing for the crown, it’s a game that will be of the highest standard and although Alexander has been out injured for the past eight weeks, I believe he still has a big role to play in the final game of the Cup.

“He is however young enough to play in the FA Youth Cup again [in 2020/2021], therefore he will have another chance to lead the club once again through the stages after Monday’s game.”

The midfielder has been on the books of Man City for four years and has represented England at youth level.

The former Hakoah Sydney junior is eligible to represent Australia, England, Scotland and Peru through his heritage.

Earlier this year Robertson took part in a Young Socceroos training camp in Europe.

In October he was named in The Guardian newspaper’s annual list of the 60 best young talents in world football.