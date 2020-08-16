Irelade spent last season at fellow League Two side Carlisle United, making 30 appearances.

Before that the fullback had two years in Scotland at Greenock Morton after leaving Perth club ECU Joondalup.

The 24-year-old came through the AIS and spent time with Perth Glory's youth team.

He also made one appearance for the Joeys.

Cambridge United finished 16th in League Two in 2019/2020.

"I love getting forward to get crosses into the box, so I see myself as a modern day full back," Irelade told the BBC.

Cambridge United recently signed former Newcastle Jets midfielder Wes Hoolahan.