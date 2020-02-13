Former Cronulla Sharks chairman Damian Irvine has been appointed CEO of English National League club Ebssfleet United.
Irvine, who has worked in English football in commercial roles previously with Notts County and Wycombe Wanderers, will take over the day-to-day running of the club.
The Australian, who previously headed up National League North side Bradford Park Avenue, is an experienced sports administrator.
The 74-year-old club was previously known as Gravesend & Northfleet FC until 2007 and plays in the fifth tier.
The Fleet are currently 23rd in the 24-team league and are fighting relegation.
BREAKING NEWS | #EUFC are pleased to announce the appointment of Damian Irvine as the new club CEO.
"The appointment of Damian as new CEO heralds a new era for the football club," Ebbsfleet owner and chairman Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi said in a statement.
"Damian has the proven track record to bring stability and growth to Ebbsfleet United. I would also hope this appointment serves to reiterate my continued commitment to our great club."
Irvine posted on social media: "Football ownership, especially for foreigners in the UK, is a thankless and difficult task and it’s fair to say things have hit rocky shores for 'The Fleet; and its supporters and players' relationship with their owner over recent years.
"It’s never simple and never straight forward and I walk into another club needing some attention and care as it faces a relegation battle .
"I met the staff today and they’re wonderful proper football people and we will give this a shake. It helps to have climbed out of holes before and I can show them the way."