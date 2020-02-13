Irvine, who has worked in English football in commercial roles previously with Notts County and Wycombe Wanderers, will take over the day-to-day running of the club.

The Australian, who previously headed up National League North side Bradford Park Avenue, is an experienced sports administrator.

The 74-year-old club was previously known as Gravesend & Northfleet FC until 2007 and plays in the fifth tier.

The Fleet are currently 23rd in the 24-team league and are fighting relegation.

BREAKING NEWS | #EUFC are pleased to announce the appointment of Damian Irvine as the new club CEO. More info on our website here ⬇️Welcome Damian to the Fleet!https://t.co/AzYFS9D6qi pic.twitter.com/FgH9HWHacY — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) February 12, 2020

"The appointment of Damian as new CEO heralds a new era for the football club," Ebbsfleet owner and chairman Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi said in a statement.

"Damian has the proven track record to bring stability and growth to Ebbsfleet United. I would also hope this appointment serves to reiterate my continued commitment to our great club."

Irvine posted on social media: "Football ownership, especially for foreigners in the UK, is a thankless and difficult task and it’s fair to say things have hit rocky shores for 'The Fleet; and its supporters and players' relationship with their owner over recent years.

"It’s never simple and never straight forward and I walk into another club needing some attention and care as it faces a relegation battle .

"I met the staff today and they’re wonderful proper football people and we will give this a shake. It helps to have climbed out of holes before and I can show them the way."