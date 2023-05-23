Hence the headlines which greeted 20-year-old winger Cameron Peupion’s 12-minute debut cameo for Brighton & Hove Albion in last week’s 4-1 loss at Newcastle United.

There’s no understating the ex-Sydney FC junior’s rampaging rise to the senior ranks with the Seagulls, who with two games to spare have secured European football next season.

That said, it’s almost certain Peupion will spend next season on loan elsewhere, as the Olyroo takes the next steps required to propel his game to another level.

That would leave Socceroos centre-back Harry Souttar as the sole Australian left in the EPL, assuming languishing Leicester pull off a minor miracle on the final day to cheat the odds and stay up.

Peupion’s emergence at St James’ Park was reward for a stunning run of form with Brighton’s Premier League 2 side.

Crowned Player of the Month for April, Peupion grabbed six goals and three assists in five matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, the highlight being a hat-trick against Alex Robertson’s title-winning City team.

Peupion spoke of his pride at cracking Roberto De Zerbi’s line-up on a night of high emotion for the youngster, but insisted it was just another step on a long voyage.

“The emotion hit me a bit because it was a dream come true,” Peupion told FTBL. “The place was buzzing and rocking and it’s a night I’ll never forget.

“I had a few touches and think I did okay, hopefully they’ll be more opportunities to come. I tried to treat it just like a normal game but of course it was very special.

“The manager just told me to go out and enjoy it and play with freedom - he’s great in the way he takes pressure off his players.

“My family back home are super proud, and they’ve supported me all the way on this journey. But nothing really changes - it (making my league debut) doesn’t mean much in long run, other than making me hungry for more.

“I’m not sure if I’ll get another look-in this season (in remaining games against champions Manchester City and Aston Villa) but I’ll keep working hard and hopefully another opportunity comes up.”

It’s possible Peupion’s path could follow a similar trajectory to that of fellow winger and teammate, 21-year-old Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra, who has enjoyed a stellar spell on loan at Belgium Pro League side Union SG, where he’s scored 10 goals and conjured nine assists in 34 appearances.

The talk is Adingra will break into first team calculations at the Amex next season, setting an example Peupion will be keen to ultimately follow.

Either way, Peupion sees no reason why the Seagulls shouldn’t continue to soar under their Italian maestro De Zerbi.

“He’s a brilliant tactical coach, a pure football genius in the way he sets things up,” he added.

“He’s also a perfectionist and super demanding, and that’s why we are where we are this season (in sixth place). He wants to make history with the club and who knows what is possible now.”

Already cemented in with the Olyroos for next month’s Maurice Revello Tournament in France, Peupion justifiably has eyes on the Socceroos ahead of January’s Asian Cup.

“The Socceroos are a huge goal of mine, always have been,” he said.

“But it’s out of my hands so I’ll just let my football do talking and hopefully that will take me where I want to go."