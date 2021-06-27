Aussie wonderkid Cristian Volpato has scored and assisted again for Serie A giant's Roma's U/18 side.
17-year-old giant striker Volpato has now scored a whopping five goals in his last seven appearances for the club, after netting in the semi-final of Roma's under-18 Scudetto finals series.
He also assisted another goal in a sumptuous display, as Roma thrashed highly-rated Atalanta U/18s 6-0 in a fairly stunning blowout.
Volpato made 15 appearances for Roma's U/18s this season in the club's regular season, playing in attacking midfield, up front and in the wings.
Volpato joined the club in 2019 after being released by the Western Sydney Wanderers academy.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
'Superstar' Aussie Roma striker scores fourth goal in five games
'Superb' Aussie coach one game away from Serie A breakthrough
'You have to go higher': Aussie coach on fire in Japan with Postecoglou playbook
Latest News
Postecoglou: 'Extremely talented' Rogic fits my style 'absolutely'
27 Jun 2021
'You have to go higher': Aussie coach on fire in Japan with Postecoglou playbook
27 Jun 2021
Aussie wonderkid scores and assists in Roma semi-final
27 Jun 2021
Most Read
Socceroo Mooy's heartbreaking tribute after brother dies: 'I’m sorry I didn’t do more to help you'
23 Jun 2021
Macarthur axe six A-League players including Socceroo
25 Jun 2021
Perth Glory axes nine A-League players with Socceroos unclear
22 Jun 2021
'I know of him': Outed Celtic boss says Postecoglou needs help
22 Jun 2021