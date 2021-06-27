17-year-old giant striker Volpato has now scored a whopping five goals in his last seven appearances for the club, after netting in the semi-final of Roma's under-18 Scudetto finals series.

He also assisted another goal in a sumptuous display, as Roma thrashed highly-rated Atalanta U/18s 6-0 in a fairly stunning blowout.

Volpato made 15 appearances for Roma's U/18s this season in the club's regular season, playing in attacking midfield, up front and in the wings.

Volpato joined the club in 2019 after being released by the Western Sydney Wanderers academy.