The one-time Sydney FC junior came off the bench in the 80th minute to claim an assist for Brighton’s third, scored by Evan Ferguson, in what proved a memorable debut for Graham Potter’s side.

PEUPION'S DEBUT DELIGHT

Aussie youngster Cameron Peupion made his senior debut for Brighton in their EFL Cup win over Forest Green.

The winger claimed an assist for the Seagulls' third goal after coming off the bench in the 80th minute.

Both the English FA and the French Football Federation have approached Brighton over his willingness to switch international allegiances.

The Australian U-23 international - who arrived on the south coast two years ago - signed a contract extension in June until mid-2024, in a show of faith by the Premier League club in his potential.

The would-be Socceroos World Cup bolter has attracted enquiries from both the English FA and French Football Federation over his willingness to switch allegiances as his career begins to blossom.

Sydney-raised Peupion, 19, is eligible for both nations through his English-born mother and French-born father.

But, having been spotted by Brighton playing for Australia at the U-17 World Cup in Brazil, his preference remains firmly with the green and gold whom he represented at June’s AFC Asian Cup at U-23 level.

He’s the last Aussie left standing at the AMEX after the departures of Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan, and came into contention for the clash against Forest Green after Potter made 11 changes to the side which beat West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium over the weekend.

A recent regular with Brighton’s U-23s, Peupion has also appeared for the U-18s and U-21s, scoring 13 goals.