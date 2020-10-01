The 21-year-old Aussie thwarted Jack Spong and Stefan Vukoje to earn his side the bonus point that was up for grabs in the shout-out, with the teams drawing 1-1 after 90 minutes.

He may consider himself unfortunate to have conceded the game’s opener. Vukoje’s strike on the half-hour mark left him with little chance after deflecting in via Charlton midfielder George Lapslie, to the point that it was later given as an own goal.

And while Lapslie made amends by teeing up a second-half equaliser, Maynard-Brewer went on to take the plaudits with a pair of expert saves in the shootout, helping the hosts to a 4-1 win on penalties.

Speaking after the game, manager Lee Bowyer singled out the shot-stopper and goalscorer James Vennings for praise, as well as the rest of his youngsters he selected.

“I think it was a good run out,” he said in an interview on the club’s website.

“The positives were that, again, at times we got from back to front well and there was a lot of composure out there. We’ve worked on things yesterday and the day before and you could see them trying to do the right things.

“There were a lot of youngsters out there and it’s good experience for them.”

Maynard-Brewer, formerly on the books of Western Australian side ECU Joondalup, was playing in just his third game for the club since joining in 2015.

In recent years he has spent time on loan at a number of non-league sides, but with regular number one Dillon Phillips refusing to sign a new contract and understudy Ben Amos taking his spot, Maynard-Brewer now finds himself the second-choice stopper for Charlton Athletic.

He has featured on the bench in each of the club’s three league games this term as well as two EFL Trophy outings, including the penalty win at Brighton.