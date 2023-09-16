Click here to read more Aussie's Abroad content on Front Page Football.

Angeball arrives on the biggest stage

It has only been a month, but there’s a feeling that ‘Angeball’ has already arrived in the English Premier League.

Every week, Ange Postecoglou breaks barriers for Australian coaches. He is making Spurs fans believe in their club and team again.

Before we delve into Tottenham’s league form and how Postecoglou has somewhat transformed the side, we must first cast our minds back to the beginning of the month, when Spurs faced Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy in pre-season.

Spurs went down 4-2, but the performance was a sign of things to come. Postecoglou rested starters and only utilised his bench a handful of times, which is unusual for a pre-season fixture. But it did not matter for most of the encounter, with Tottenham 2-1 up and playing the football Postecoglou wants to see up until the 81st minute. Further to that was one moment inside the Tottenham half that later went viral on social media, as Spurs beat a ferocious Barcelona press with one and two-touch play near their goal; an incredible mentality shift from a team that had previously played negative and unattractive football.

This game is important to note, highlighting how quickly Postecoglou can revitalise and mould a team to espouse his philosophy.

Despite the result, the most prominent Spanish newspaper in Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo, said Tottenham’s performance was “excellent”.

With Postecoglou’s troops in a more appropriate physical state, Spurs were set to go for the new season. But they would then cop a significant blow, with star forward Harry Kane finally leaving Spurs after years of excellent service, departing for German giants Bayern Munich. It’s safe to say Postecoglou was not too pleased about Bayern’s approach in luring the Englishman to Tomas Tuchel’s side.

“I certainly wouldn’t talk about contracted players at other football clubs but I’m not at Bayern mate so they can go the way they want,” he said in a press conference.

Kane could have been swayed to stay and lead the new project overseen by Postecoglou. Speaking to HaytersTV, well-known Athletic football writer David Ornstein said he was “impressed” by Postecoglou.

However, the reality from Kane's perspective is that he had already played the waiting game for silverware under previous managers, and staying for another project that could go wrong would further waste his incredible talent.

But Postecoglou did not focus on the bombshell exit, instead doubling down on how to build a successful team.

There were strong calls for Spurs to use the Kane money on a replacement in that squad building. But they ultimately did not, with only attacking midfielder Brennan Johnson being a significant deadline-day signing from Nottingham Forest. Thus, particularly in light of Brazilian Richarlison’s incredibly underwhelming performances, it seems Postecoglou may trust Heung-Min Son in the central role for the foreseeable future.

Once the Kane saga had come and gone, it was back to the football. On the opening day of the new season, Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford in a thrilling affair, with commentator Matt Holland immediately flagging the football on display.

“Everyone who has a season ticket for Tottenham this year, they’re in for a ride,” he said.

The ride continued a week later as Postecoglou broke down his first significant barrier in North London. He became the first Australian manager to claim a victory in the Premier League when Spurs defeated Manchester United 2-0.

In the wake of the landmark result, it wouldn’t have taken you long to come across praise of Postecoglou, which was a far cry from months earlier when the appointment was being seriously questioned.

“There will be some thrills here this season under Postecoglou,” Manchester United legend and Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville said in the game's aftermath.

Sky Sports’ Peter Smith added that Angeball had “arrived” in England, whilst Spurs fans had already begun singing his name.

The Ange mania intensified a week later as Spurs cruised past Bournemouth by the same score line. Again, praise was in rich supply.

“In a very short space of time, he has changed something at Spurs,” legendary Premier League goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said on Optus Sport after the game.

This result significantly highlighted the shrewd squad-building approach taken by Postecoglou and Tottenham. The former Celtic manager has looked to allow every player the chance to impress whilst finding personnel that can play a role in his system.

The signing of James Maddison looks to be one of the season's bargains, whilst the emergence of young Destiny Udogie has been vital in allowing Postecoglou to unleash his fullbacks, which has long been a feature of his teams and their identity.

“I’m just copying Pep, mate,” Postecoglou amusingly responded to Chelsea legend Joe Cole when asked about his use of fullbacks on TNT Sports’ broadcast of the Bournemouth game.

But it is certainly not only a transformation on the pitch. Postecoglou has an incredible ability to cultivate an environment where fans view him as an almost God-like figure, whilst his players will go to war for him on the pitch. We are starting to see these features already at Spurs, and they are what makes Postecoglou an incredible leader.

It’s also little things like walking over to the travelling fans at full-time of the Bournemouth win and applauding their support. Taking such actions is certainly not by mistake and is a massive part of building a new culture.

One thing that would undoubtedly help Postecoglou change the culture is winning silverware, with the lack of trophies a persistent negative stigma associated with Tottenham. Unfortunately, the Australian lost one chance to do that in August, as Spurs were knocked out of the Carabao Cup. Context is necessary; the result was Postecoglou’s first defeat in charge after making nine changes to his starting XI. But Tottenham’s 25-year wait for silverware could very much extend this season.

Regardless, there has been an almost instant shift in the mood at Tottenham after a disappointing 2022/23 season.

Postecoglou has consistently praised the stature of the club and the support he and the team hear in the stands. The overriding feeling is that he wants to be there and is grateful for the opportunity, which cannot be said for two of his recent predecessors, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Nonetheless, Postecoglou has pointed out that such praise from the fans is still “blind faith”, with the 58-year-old making it clear that he is yet to earn it and must be humble.

But so far, so good. Should the former Socceroos boss need further vindication of his successful start, he was just named Premier League Manager of the Month for August.

Ryan’s helping hand sees AZ qualify for Europe

Postecoglou’s former Socceroos custodian, Mat Ryan, had a superb run of form with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in August.

Ryan played every minute as AZ qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage and won both of their opening two Eredivisie games. The Australian started in those two victories and in the second leg of the Conference League qualifying round triumph over Norwegian side SK Brann.

That second leg brought up memories of some of Ryan’s heroics in the same competition last season. After AZ could only muster a 3-3 draw in Norway after going the distance in extra time, thus locking the two teams at 4-4 on aggregate, Ryan had the last laugh in a penalty shootout.

One save would be decisive in an arduous affair for both goalkeepers, with many spot-kicks converted. Diving to his right, Ryan parried a powerful Brann attempt away, which gave his Dutch club the edge in the shootout, one they eventually won 6-5.

AZ fans are not unfamiliar with these scenes, having witnessed Ryan become the team’s hero last season when he saved two penalties in a 4-1 shootout win over Belgian giants Anderlecht, which put Alkmaar into the Semi-Finals of the third-tier continental competition.

In that next stage, AZ and Ryan’s run ended at the hands of eventual winners West Ham. The Aussie and his teammates will look to go further in 2023/24. But they must first negotiate the challenges of Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw, and Bosnian club Zrinjski Mostar in the group stage.

Aussie duo play their part as Viking soar

It’s rare to see a pair of Australian footballers thriving in a Scandinavian country and for the same club. But Patrick Yazbek and Nicholas D’Agostino are living the dream at Viking FK.

We’ll start with Yazbek, who started in two wins for the Norwegian side in August, missing out on a potential third start due to suspension.

Eight in a row! 🇦🇺🇳🇴



A massive shoutout to Australian midfielder Patrick Yazbek who played the full 90 mins for his @vikingfotball side in a thrilling 3-2 home win over Norwegian giants BodÃ¸/Glimt!



But he isn’t racking up minutes for the sake of it, with the ex-Sydney FC midfielder gaining traction from a national team perspective. Yazbek was selected in the Olyroos squad for their recent Asian Cup qualifiers against Laos and Tajikistan. Ahead of the squad announcement for the Socceroos friendly against Mexico, FTBL reported that Graham Arnold had been “assessing the progress” of Yazbek.

Meanwhile, D’Agostino had an even better month, scoring once and providing one assist across three appearances.

The goal and assist came in the same game, a rare start for D’Agostino against Lillestrøm. The ex-Melbourne Victory forward smashed the ball into the top left corner to open the scoring for Viking before teeing up Markus Solbakken for their third goal, making it ten direct goal involvements this season for the Australian.

It is a good sign for D’Agostino to make the most of his opportunity when given a start. Hopefully, he is trusted more towards the pointy end of the season.

In an interview with FTBL last month, the forward opened up about how he is finding the move to Norway.

“It’s taken me a bit of time to get used to playing on the Astro Turf here,” he said.

“I obviously want to start more games and score more goals and the weekend was a good way of getting that back on track.

“This is a good quality league, the opposition are always tough and it’s a lot harder to score goals than in the A-League.

“A factor in coming here was of course hopefully giving myself a better chance (of Socceroos selection) and also just challenging myself in Europe, and this is the best first step for me in doing that.”

Graham Arnold noted D’Agostino’s August form, naming him in the Socceroos squad for the friendly against Mexico.

It was the first time D’Agostino had been called up since June 2022, when he was part of the squad in the infamous 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates and Peru.

But for D’Agostino and Yazbek, club form is arguably more critical right now, with Viking in the thick of a title fight alongside Bodø/Glimt and Tromsø.

In August, the club reached a 10-game winning streak when they beat Stabæk 1-0 in Round 19. This game also featured Keegan Jelacic, who debuted as a substitute against his Aussie counterparts.

A top-three finish for Viking will guarantee participation in next season’s European qualifiers, whilst winning the title will secure entry into the early stages of the UEFA Champions League for 2024/25.

One Ipswich star rewarded, another back on Arnie’s radar

Yazbek and D’Agostino aren’t the only Australian duo thriving at the same club. Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo also flourished at English Championship side Ipswich Town in August.

Burgess played every minute for Ipswich in the league last month and was rewarded with a maiden Socceroos call-up for the Mexico friendly. He had previously represented Australia up to U23 level and played for Scotland at youth level before he switched his allegiance.

It will be interesting to see what role Burgess plays for Graham Arnold as the Roos ramp up preparations for the Asian Cup next year. Many may see Burgess as nothing more than a squad player. But a starting spot is not out of the realm of possibility, given Harry Souttar’s uncertain club future, Gianni Stensness’ long-term injury, and Arnold’s perceived lack of faith in someone like Milos Degenek.

When Arnold spoke to the media upon announcing the squad for Mexico, it was telling that he noted a quality Burgess shares with Kye Rowles, with both defenders being left-footed.

“We've watched him for about 12 months and I would've picked him for the Argentina game but he was injured,” Arnold said.

“Our connection and our communication has been there now for a good 10 to 12 months and he fully deserves a call-up.

“It's fantastic to have another left-footed centre back. He's 198cm, a big boy, very strong and he's playing at a very good level with Ipswich.”

Another man playing at an exemplary level with Ipswich is Massimo Luongo, who also started each of the club’s first four league games in August.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times last month, Luongo opened up about his role at the club.

"I’m at that age now where I understand that I’m not going to play 46 games in the season and every game is different,” he said.

"I trust the manager to pick who’s going to play and who’s more suited to that specific game.

"Maybe when I was younger I’d be trying to outdo the other midfielders, but I’m old enough now to help and, if I’m not playing, give my insight to others.

"When I signed my deal (in the summer) I didn’t think I was going to play every game. I knew they were going to bring in a midfielder.

"I was up for the challenge and, when I’m called upon – as I did last year – I’ll try to be as ready as I can."

He may still be called upon for the Socceroos in future, too. FTBL reported the possibility that Luongo could have been recalled for the Mexico game, and moving forward, he could be competing for the midfield void left by Aaron Mooy.

Burgess certainly did his club teammates’ chances of a Socceroos return no harm when speaking to this publication last month, praising the midfielder.

“Mass has been amazing for us from the moment he came in,” Burgess said.

“First and foremost he’s a great lad but also what he brings to us on the pitch.

“He brings so much to the team and having him in front of me in midfield is a blessing.”

Away from being linked and selected for national team duty, the duo are in the midst of an exciting time with Ipswich, having won promotion to the English second tier last year. The club’s form carried over in August, as Ipswich won three of their first four league games and progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup.

Under Kieran McKenna, Ipswich play an attacking brand of football, which served them very well throughout the 2022/23 season in League One. It’s also a style Luongo knows very well from his time with Ange Postecoglou. Yet he knows swashbuckling football will be much more challenging to replicate in the Championship.

“We're so used to playing such nice football and putting on a show and this is a little bit different for us so we have to get used to that,” he told BBC Suffolk after Ipswich beat Sunderland.

“The group we have, we want to perform the best. The result might not come, but I think the performance matters more because you can build on that.”

Fantastic to see two Australians involved in a Championship upset!



Massimo Luongo and Cameron Burgess both played 90 minutes for @IpswichTown in a 2-1 away win over Sunderland!



Burgess echoed similar sentiments when speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk after Ipswich beat Queens Park Rangers.

“It's nice to know in the back of your head that we do have a bit of improvement in us,” he said.

“There are different challenges that every game is going to bring, there's an up in quality and physicality as well [compared to last season] and we're going to have to work hard for every point we get.

“But we knew that coming in - you see the quality throughout the league.”

Finally, Luongo spoke to PA Media about the step up to the Championship, citing the increased physicality Ipswich will need to cope with.

“It is definitely a step up, physically it is a step up. The difficult thing is how you compare because we dominated so many games in League One so physically they are not as demanding as games in the Championship,” he said.

“We want to play out from the back, play good football, be entertaining, so it will be a challenge but the players we have got are all looking forward to it.”

Luongo and Burgess are undoubtedly in a good way right now, and should both continue to play prominent roles for a side continuing to achieve surprising results; regular Socceroos call-ups may be inevitable.

Another European challenge for Mabil

A Socceroo landed at his seventh European club last month, with winger Awer Mabil joining Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zürich on a two-year contract in August. Since departing Adelaide United in 2015, Mabil has played in Denmark, Portugal, Turkey, Spain, Czechia, and now Switzerland.

Mabil’s constant chopping and changing of clubs has stemmed from a lack of regular game time in most instances, and he will need regular minutes in Switzerland to make himself an undeniable starter for the national team again.

The move was undoubtedly made in search of more games but achieving that will require hard work. Grasshopper is the most successful club in Switzerland, having won 27 league titles. They are ambitious, and Mabil’s performances will be under scrutiny from the get-go. Time may be on his side, though, with the 27-year-old having the option to extend his deal by a further season after the first two. Both parties would have to agree on this option.

Should he play regularly, Mabil will hope to improve the club’s league fortunes too. Grasshopper has not been crowned champions of Switzerland since the 2002/03 season. Along with Joshua Laws, the new Aussie duo will want to leave a lasting legacy.

It’s not like Australian football and Switzerland have regularly mixed, either. Australians playing in the Swiss top flight have been few and far between, except for names such as Scott Chipperfield and Mile Sterjovski.

All aboard the Strain train

Former Adelaide United defender Ryan Strain is on fire for St Mirren in Scotland and took his game to another level in August.

Strain played almost every available minute for St Mirren last month, and his performances culminated in being named the SPFL Premiership Player of the Month.

Speaking to Renfrewshire Live Sport about the award, Strain’s manager Stephen Robinson praised his wing-back but knows there’s still room for him to improve.

“I’m delighted for him, but I still think there’s plenty more to come from him,” Robinson said.

“He’s a very talented player but he can push himself even more to be the best version of himself.

“We are getting there. We are slowly changing his mindset and now we’re starting to see the rewards.”

Strain is now being touted as one of the best right wing-backs in the league, and there’s a belief that the environment at St Mirren has helped him play at his best. But will he be there for much longer?

Edinburgh Evening News & The Scotsman journalist Barry Anderson reported on KEEPUP last month that Strain attracted significant interest in the transfer window, and the number of parties taking a vested interest in him will only intensify should the excellent form continue.

Strain’s display in a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen was arguably his most eye-catching of the month. Although known for his ability to get forward and provide an attacking outlet, his defensive game caught the eye. Strain made 12 ball recoveries, won six of his 11 duels, and had a tackle success rate of 100%.

Crucially, his performances haven’t been null and void, either. St Mirren were undefeated in the league and progressed to Scottish League Cup quarterfinals in August. In the 1-0 win over Motherwell that qualified St Mirren for the quarterfinal stage, Strain and Australian teammate Keanu Baccus were involved in the initial build-up of Caolan Boy-Munce’s winner.

It has now set up a mouth-watering quarterfinal from an Australian perspective. Strain and Baccus will face Hibernian in the last eight, featuring Aussie trio Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller, and James Jeggo, and coached by none other than Central Coast Marines championship-winning Head Coach Nick Montgomery.

