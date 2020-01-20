UK

In the English Premier League Mat Ryan played a full game and Aaron Mooy started and played 81 minutes for Brighton & Hove Albion in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

The result sees Brighton remain in 14th place in an extremely tight race away from relegation.

In the Championship Jackson Irvine started but played poorly, being substituted in the 71st minute, while Callum Elder returned from injury with 90 minutes as Hull lost 1-0 to Derby.

Massimo Luongo was sent off in the 23rd minute by Australian referee Jarred Gillett in Sheffield Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Blackburn.

Bailey Wright was absent from Bristol City's 1-0 win over Barnsley with Kenny Dougall playing 90 minutes for the opposition. He was set for a medical with Sunderland last week but it has since been delayed due to an injury to one of his defensive teammates.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Charlton as they lost 2-1 to Preston North End.

In the Scottish Cup Daniel Arzani made his return after 445 days on the sidelines coming on in the 85th minute for Tom Rogic in Celtic's last minute 2-1 win over Partick Thistle.

Lyndon Dykes scored for Livingston in their 3-1 win over Raith. Ben Garuccio and Oliver Bozanic were subbed on in the first half for Hearts in their 5-0 win over Airdrieonians.

In League One Ryan Williams was a 56th minute for Portsmouth in a 1-0 win over struggling Bolton Wanderers. Harry Souttar played 90 minutes for Fleetwood while Jason Cummings scored for Shrewsbury in a 2-2 draw between the two sides.

Mark Milligan's Southend United won their first match in 16 League One games, beating Accrington Stanley 2-1.

In League Two Cameron Burgess played 90 minutes as Salford recorded a 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers despite going down to nine men. Cameron McGilp came off the bench in the 81st minute for Swindon Town in a 2-0 loss to Newport County.

In the youth leagues Alex Robertson started and played 68 minutes for Manchester City U18 as they drew 1-1 with Everton U18. Caleb Watts played 90 minutes for Southampton U23 as they lost 5-0 to Liverpool U23. Peter Gwargis played a full game for Brighton U23 as they lost 1-0 to Leicester City U23.