In the English Premier League Aaron Mooy started and played 68 minutes and Mat Ryan played a full match as Brighton drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea.

The result keeps Brighton in limbo, four points from tenth but also four points from the relegation zone. Mooy was also nominated for goal of the month with his effort against Bournemouth last week.

In the FA Cup Jackson Irvine played half an hour for Hull City as a Tom Eaves hat-trick sent them past Rotherham United. Massimo Luongo played 90 minutes as Sheffield Wednesday knocked out Brighton 1-0. Both Socceroos for Brighton were rested.

Gethin Jones played a full game while Jack Iredale was an unused sub for Carlisle United as they drew 2-2 with Cardiff City. They'll play the rematch in front of their home fans.

Harry Souttar's Fleetwood Town were knocked out of the cup by Ryan Williams' Portsmouth although Williams was absent due to injury.

Ryan Edwards scored for Burton but they were knocked out 4-2 by Northampton Town.

In the Championship Jackson Irvine played a full game as Hull City beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 away from home with Mass Luongo absent for the home side.

Bailey Wright was absent again for Bristol City as they lost 4-0 at home to Brentford. Kenny Dougall was on the bench for Barnsley as they lost 2-1 to Derby County. Ashley Maynard-Brewer was an unused sub for Charlton Athletic as they lost 1-0 to Swansea City.

In League One Mark Milligan played a full game for Southend United who drew 1-1 in the final minutes away to AFC Wimbledon. Ryan Edwards got an assist in Burton Albion's 4-3 win away to Bolton Wanderers.

Harry Souttar played another 90 minutes for Fleetwood Town as they drew 1-1 with Sunderland.