UK

In the English Premier League Mat Ryan had an average game while Aaron Mooy was absent through injury as Brighton lost 1-0 away to Everton.

Brighton are hovering just four points above the relegation zone after the loss.

In the English Championship Jackson Irvine played 84 minutes for Hull City as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Fulham. Callum Elder is still missing with injury but English reports are suggesting he'll be back to full first team training next week.

Massimo Luongo started and played 77 minutes for Sheffield Wednesday as they recorded a dominant 2-0 win away to Leeds at Elland Road. Bailey Wright was still absent for Bristol City.

Kenny Dougall was still on the bench for Barnsley as they scraped to a 2-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town.

In League One Ryan Edwards was the hero for Burton Albion scoring the winner in the 89th minute in a 1-0 win against Harry Souttar's Fleetwood Town, with the defender playing a full game.

Mark Milligan played a full match for Southend United, getting a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Tranmere Rovers.

In League Two Jack Iredale is taking a place on the bench again for Carlisle United, while Gethin Jones played 90 minutes in a 3-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle.

Cameron McGilp was on the bench for Swindon Town as they beat Crewe Alexandra 3-1 at home. Cameron Burgess played 90 minutes for Salford City as they went down 2-1 at home to Northampton Town.

In the English youth leagues Zak Gilsenan scored for Blackburn U18 as they beat Sunderland U18 2-0.