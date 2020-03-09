UK

In the English Premier League Mat Ryan kept his first clean sheet for Brighton since Christmas while Aaron Mooy was taken off on 89 minutes as our Aussies drew 0-0 to Wolves

It's a valuable point after their relegation rivals West Ham Bournemouth and Watford all lost over the weekend.

In Scotland Tom Rogic got a second start in a week for Celtic, playing just over 70 minutes as they beat St Mirren 5-0. Lyndon Dykes played a full match as Livingston fell 1-0 away to St Johnstone.

Martin Boyle played 90 minutes for Hibernian as they were beaten 3-1 away from home to Hamilton. Oliver Bozanic played the first half for Hearts as they drew 1-1 with Motherwell.

In the English Championship Jackson Irvine and Callum Elder played 90 minutes as they were smashed 5-1 away to Stoke City. The Tigers have conceded 15 goals in three weeks.

Massimo Luongo is continuing his time on the sideline as his Sheffield Wednesday also shipped five unanswered goals away to Brentford. Kenny Dougall was an unused sub for Barnsley in a 2-0 loss to Cardiff City who left Brad Smith unused.

In League One Harry Souttar completed two matches and a clean sheet in each as Fleetwood Town scored a 1-0 win away to Ipswich and 0-0 draw against local rivals Blackpool.

Ryan Edwards played 71 minutes for Burton Albion as they lost 3-2 to Lincoln City while Ryan Williams played 90 minutes for Portsmouth as they lost 2-0 to Peterborough.

Mark Milligan was absent injured for Southend but his side beat Bristol Rovers 3-1.

In the English youth leagues Alex Robertson was absent from Man City U18 as they knocked Burnley out of the FA Youth Cup 1-0. Caleb Watts played 90 minutes for Southampton U18 as they beat Reading U18 1-0.