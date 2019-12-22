UK

In the English Premier League Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan played 90 minutes for Brighton as they went down 1-0 to Sheffield United.

Ryan had a scare when he fumbled a shot and the rebound was turned in, luckily it was overturned by VAR. Mooy's first half shot was saved by the United keeper and his rebound was scored, but his teammate too, was offside.

In Scotland Tom Rogic almost spent another week on the bench. He missed out on action as Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 with Oliver Bozanic playing the first half for the Jam Tarts. Later in the week he playe donly eight minutes in a 2-1 win over Aberdeen. Bozanic scored Hearts' goal in a 2-1 loss to Hamilton later in the week.

Lyndon Dykes scored a hat-trick in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Livingston against Ross County.

Martin Boyle, fresh off a brace last week, played 90 minutes as his Hibernian were beaten 3-0 by Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

In the Championship Jackson Irvine and Callum Elder had strong games as they beat Birmingham City 3-0. Both Aussies had big improvements since their last two matches.

Massimo Luongo played 90 minutes and was substituted in stoppage time for Sheffield Wednesday as they beat Brsitol City 1-0. Bailey Wright made a return to the bench, but didn't feature.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Charlton Athletic as they drew 2-2 with QPR. Kenny Dougall was absent from Barnsley's squad that bet Millwall 2-1 away from home.

In League One Mark Milligan played a full match as Southend lost 3-2 to Bolton Wanderers, the side in last place in the league. Ryan Edwards was replaced in the last minute, not before he score Burton's opener in Burton's 3-1 win over Rochdale.

Harry Souttar played 90 minutes for Fleetwood Town in their 2-2 draw away to Rotherham United. Ryan Williams played a full match for Portsmouth as they got a narrow 1-0 win at home to Ipswich Town.

In League Two Cameron Burgess played another 90 minutes for Salford City as they drew 1-1 with Bradford City. Jack Iredale is still battling injury while Gethin Jones played 90 mintues for Carlisle United who were defeated 3-0 by Colchester.

In the English youth leagues Ben Folami played a full game as Ipswich Town U23's beat Crystal Palace 2-1. Alex Robertson was unused for Manchester City U18 in the FA Youth Cup as they defeated Swansea U18 3-0.

Peter Gwargis played 90 minutes for Brighton U23 as they drew 0-0 with Valencia Mestalla in the Premier League International Cup.