Minutes have been hard to come by for big name Australians abroad. Some key Socceroos players aren’t getting the minutes they need, while up and coming stars are showing them up on the big stage.
UK
In the English Premier League Mat Ryan played a full game and Aaron Mooy played 72 minutes as Brighton came back to earn a point at West Ham. The Seagulls maintain a two-point buffer from the relegation zone.
In Scotland Martin Boyle played a full match for Hibernian as they drew 2-2 with St Mirren. Lyndon Dykes – who has been linked weith a move to Rangers – played 90 minutes as Livingston scored a 1-0 win over Motherwell.
Tom Rogic played 16 minutes off the bench for Celtic while Daniel Arzani was an unused sub for Celtic in a 4-1 win over Hamilton.
In the Championship Kenny Dougall was an unused sub for Barnsley in a 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic. Jackson Irvine was subbed off in the 67th minute as Hull were smashed 5-1 at home to Brentford.
Young goalkeeper Jacob Chapman made his first matchday squad for Huddersfield Town, sitting on the bench in a 3-2 loss to Fulham. Massimo Luongo was absent from Sheffield Wednesday in their 0-0 draw with Millwall.
In League One Harry Souttar scored the winner for Fleetwood Town as they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1. Mark Milligan played 90 minutes as Southend United beat Lincoln City 2-1. Ryan Williams played a full game for Portsmouth in a 2-0 win over Sunderland as Bailey Wright made his second start for the Black Cats.
Ryan Edwards started and played 83 minutes for Burton Albion as they lost 3-2 away to Rotherham United. Jason Cummings, fresh from his heroics against Liverpool, started but was subbed off after 76 minutes as Shrewsbury lost 1-0 to Rochdale.
In League Two Cameron Burgess scored an own goal as Salford fell to a 1-1 draw away to Port Vale.
In the English youth leagues Con Ouzounidis played a full game for Everton as they lost 4-1 to Manchester City U23. Peter Gwargis played started in Brighton U23 as they lost 3-2 to Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup.