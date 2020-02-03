UK

In the English Premier League Mat Ryan played a full game and Aaron Mooy played 72 minutes as Brighton came back to earn a point at West Ham. The Seagulls maintain a two-point buffer from the relegation zone.

In Scotland Martin Boyle played a full match for Hibernian as they drew 2-2 with St Mirren. Lyndon Dykes – who has been linked weith a move to Rangers – played 90 minutes as Livingston scored a 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Tom Rogic played 16 minutes off the bench for Celtic while Daniel Arzani was an unused sub for Celtic in a 4-1 win over Hamilton.

In the Championship Kenny Dougall was an unused sub for Barnsley in a 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic. Jackson Irvine was subbed off in the 67th minute as Hull were smashed 5-1 at home to Brentford.

Young goalkeeper Jacob Chapman made his first matchday squad for Huddersfield Town, sitting on the bench in a 3-2 loss to Fulham. Massimo Luongo was absent from Sheffield Wednesday in their 0-0 draw with Millwall.

In League One Harry Souttar scored the winner for Fleetwood Town as they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1. Mark Milligan played 90 minutes as Southend United beat Lincoln City 2-1. Ryan Williams played a full game for Portsmouth in a 2-0 win over Sunderland as Bailey Wright made his second start for the Black Cats.

Ryan Edwards started and played 83 minutes for Burton Albion as they lost 3-2 away to Rotherham United. Jason Cummings, fresh from his heroics against Liverpool, started but was subbed off after 76 minutes as Shrewsbury lost 1-0 to Rochdale.

In League Two Cameron Burgess scored an own goal as Salford fell to a 1-1 draw away to Port Vale.

In the English youth leagues Con Ouzounidis played a full game for Everton as they lost 4-1 to Manchester City U23. Peter Gwargis played started in Brighton U23 as they lost 3-2 to Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup.