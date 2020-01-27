

UK

In the English Premier League Mat Ryan played 90 minutes while Aaron Mooy scored a consolation goal as Brighton lost 3-1 to Bournemouth.

The result closed the gap between the Aussies and the relegation zone to two points. Mooy made his stay at Brighton permanent with a three-and-a-half-year deal.

In Scotland Tom Rogic played 20 minutes off the bench for Celtic as they beat Ross County 3-0 at home. Lyndon Dykes played until the 91st minute as Livingston beat Hamilton 4-2. Martin Boyle played 90 minutes as Hibernian drew 0-0 with Motherwell.

Oliver Bozanic was a second half sub while Ben Garuccio was absent as Hearts pulled off an upset beating Rangers 2-1.

In the Championship Kenny Dougall started and played 54 minutes as Barnsley lost 3-0 to Preston North End. Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Charlton in a 0-0 loss to Fulham.

In the FA Cup Massimo Luongo was absent for Sheffield Wednesday as his side knocked out his former club QPR.

Jason Cummings scored a brace against Liverpool to send their tie into a replay.

Kenny Dougall was a 69th minute substitute for Barnsley as they lost 4-2 to Portsmouth and were knocked out. Ryan Williams made a comeback for Portsmouth playing 78 minutes.

In League One Fleetwood Town's Harry Souttar played a full match as they drew 0-0 with Bristol Rovers. Ryan Edwards played 90 minutes for Burton Albion as they drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley. Bailey Wright was on the bench at his new club Sunderland as they drew 0-0 with Doncaster Rovers.

Alex Robertson scored for Manchester City U18 as they progressed past Brighton 3-2 to the next round of the Premier League Cup. Zak Gilsenan played 90 minutes for Blackburn U18 as they lost 3-2 at home to Middlesborough