A potential future Socceroo has taken the game to English Premier League leaders Liverpool while concerns are starting to surface about the lack of game time for key Aussies in Europe.
UK
In the English Premier League Mat Ryan played 90 minutes while Aaron Mooy scored a consolation goal as Brighton lost 3-1 to Bournemouth.
The result closed the gap between the Aussies and the relegation zone to two points. Mooy made his stay at Brighton permanent with a three-and-a-half-year deal.
In Scotland Tom Rogic played 20 minutes off the bench for Celtic as they beat Ross County 3-0 at home. Lyndon Dykes played until the 91st minute as Livingston beat Hamilton 4-2. Martin Boyle played 90 minutes as Hibernian drew 0-0 with Motherwell.
Oliver Bozanic was a second half sub while Ben Garuccio was absent as Hearts pulled off an upset beating Rangers 2-1.
In the Championship Kenny Dougall started and played 54 minutes as Barnsley lost 3-0 to Preston North End. Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Charlton in a 0-0 loss to Fulham.
In the FA Cup Massimo Luongo was absent for Sheffield Wednesday as his side knocked out his former club QPR.
Jason Cummings scored a brace against Liverpool to send their tie into a replay.
Kenny Dougall was a 69th minute substitute for Barnsley as they lost 4-2 to Portsmouth and were knocked out. Ryan Williams made a comeback for Portsmouth playing 78 minutes.
In League One Fleetwood Town's Harry Souttar played a full match as they drew 0-0 with Bristol Rovers. Ryan Edwards played 90 minutes for Burton Albion as they drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley. Bailey Wright was on the bench at his new club Sunderland as they drew 0-0 with Doncaster Rovers.
Alex Robertson scored for Manchester City U18 as they progressed past Brighton 3-2 to the next round of the Premier League Cup. Zak Gilsenan played 90 minutes for Blackburn U18 as they lost 3-2 at home to Middlesborough