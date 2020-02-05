New Premier League CEO Richard Masters says there is no agreement in place yet with the Football Association over potential new restrictions on the number of foreign players in each club's squad.

The FA want to reduce the maximum number of non-homegrown players permitted in 25-man squads from 17 to 13, and is a talking point now that the UK has left the European Union.

Masters said there was agreement between the Premier League and the FA over their aims but not how to best move forward.

"We want the Premier League to still bring the best players from around the world and we want the system to be able to provide more and better quality players for the England team," he said.

"We don't necessarily believe quotas are the answer."

Masters hopes any new system will be agreed before the summer transfer window so that clubs are able to recruit knowing what rules will be in place once the UK's new immigration system comes into place in January 2021.