Jackson Irvine, Bailey Wright, Adam Federici and Kenny Dougall all remain off-contract at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Though the four whose contracts do expire on June 30 could yet find a way to extend to the end of the season, which will almost certainly be after that cut-off.

Hull City's Irvine will surely in demand after making 35 apperances for the club this season before the shutdown.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Tigers in 2017 from Burton Albion, has captained Hull and is one of their key players.

Wright joined League One side Sunderland on a six-month loan deal in January. The defender played five games for the Black Cats before picking up an injury.

Wright has been linked with a permanent deal with Sunderland.

Goalkeeper Federici has made just nine appearances, seven in the Championship and two in the EFL Cup, for Stoke City in 2019/2020.

The 35-year-old signed for Stoke from Bournemouth in 2018.

Federici, who has 16 Socceroo caps, has spent the past 17 years in the UK after joining Wolves in 2003.

Dougall played 13 games for relegation-threatened Barnsley this season.

The midfielder joined the south Yorkshire club from Sparta Rotterdam two years ago.