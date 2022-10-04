When Brisbane Roar were knocked out in the Australia Cup semi-final by NPL outfit Sydney United, new signing Charlie Austin decided it was time to take a stand.

The striker, with years of Premier League and English Championship experience under his belt, delivered some home truths to his young teammates.

"We had an opportunity to play in the final, which would have been at Suncorp or CommBank (Stadium). It would have been massive for the football club to get to the final and it's a missed opportunity," Austin told AAP.

"It was probably the biggest game some of the lads had played in their careers and I just think they went under.

"Sometimes it doesn't hurt, having a couple of home truths being said.

"It's not a vendetta or anything, it's more like, 'Come on, you can give me more' and if we're ever in this opportunity again, then we'll learn from these mistakes and we won't put ourselves in this situation of feeling defeat in the semi-final.'"

Austin is determined to make his time in the A-League Men count.

"I've not come here just to make up the numbers," he said.

"I've moved across to the other side of the world. I need to get my wife and my family settled - I can't come here and just go through the motions. That's not my character.

"I know this year's going to be a big uphill challenge for Brisbane, but I'm here to help them and ultimately I'm here to win."

Brisbane finished 11th last season but four of their first five games this time around are at home, starting with Saturday's opener against Macarthur FC.

Austin believes that start provides the perfect platform from which to push for a top-six berth.

"If we can get off to a good start then who knows what will happen?" he said.

"It's important that the club forgets about what happened last year, because it was a pretty poor year by everyone's standards, and start fresh - turn the page and really have a good go this year."

Austin scored more than 200 goals across his senior league and cup games in England - for clubs including Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion - and finding the net is a habit he intends to continue.

"I'd like to get to double figures - double figure goals, assists, whatever it is," Austin said.

"I've never set myself targets but every time I go across the white line I think I'm about to score.

"I just have the confidence - that's the way I am."