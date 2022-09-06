Circati - who has already made two appearances for the Serie B side this season - made his debut for the Azzurri U-19s in April.

It was feared he might have prematurely shut the door on the green and gold, despite spending almost his entire life in Perth.

However, if Parma agree to release Circati during the international break later this month it’s likely he’ll link up with coach Trevor Morgan’s side for a three-game tournament in Spain involving Chile, Morocco and England.

DUAL NATIONALITY CIRCATI SPOILED FOR CHOICE

Parma youngster Alessandro Circati is wanted by both Australia and Italy at international level.

The teenager is expected to join a Young Socceroos camp this month as Australia lays out the welcome mat.

Circati turns 19 this month and has made two Serie B appearances so far this season for Parma.

There’s also the lure of a possible Socceroos future for the former Perth Glory junior, with his breakthrough at Parma - for whom he made four appearances last season - enticing Australia assistant Rene Meulensteen to Italy last weekend where he watched the young centre-back put in a 90-minute shift in the 3-3 draw with Genoa.

Meulensteen liked what he saw - impressed by Circati’s composure and maturity beyond his tender years.

“He’s an up-and-coming boy who’s on the radar of not only the Under-20s and U-23s but also the Socceroos,” Meulensteen told FTBL.

“He’s somebody we want to keep tabs on. He’s very mature for his age in the way he plays and is making headway in a strong league (at a club once home to Socceroos greats Vince Grella and Mark Bresciano).

“So he’s got a lot going for him and is definitely one to watch for the future. I don’t think he’s been tied to either us or Italy yet, so it’s more than worthwhile for us to follow it up and see where’s he’s at.

“He looks confident in everything he does and there’s no doubt he has a lot of promise.

“Okay it might possibly be a bit early regarding the World Cup but it’s important track his development and it’s pleasing that he’s doing very well.”

Father Gianfranco, a former professional in Italy, revealed that Circati junior had spurned the chance to play for Italy at the European U-19 Championship in Slovakia back in June in order to focus on Parma.

“He decided to take a bit of a break to concentrate on Parma, and I think the Italian technical director was a bit shocked,” he said.

“But Alessandro makes his own decisions and we support him.”

Circati is not tied to either nation until he makes a senior international in a FIFA recognized tournament.

One familiar face from Australia’s U-23 ranks in line for a call up to the senior team’s Centenary clashes against New Zealand, home and away this month, is stopper Thomas Deng, who has made an impressive return from long term injury for Japan’s J2 high fliers Albirex Niigata.

The Kuol brothers - boom strikers Garang and Alou - might also feature in an extended squad.

Central Coast’s Garang is on the brink of a European move, whilst older brother Alou is edging closer to a senior debut for VfB Stuttgart.