The sacked coach described the A-League as weak, saying referee standards are incredibly bad.

Babbel, who was axed as the Wanderers' coach on January 20, has launched a scathing attack on the Australian league in an interview with German newspaper Bild.

"What is going on here is gambling under the open sky. I was stolen eight points this season, it is incredible how bad the referees are doing," he told the newspaper.

It comes after an earlier interview in Germany where he first unloaded on the A-League and branded the standard "poor".

In his new interview he admitted the standard was "to be honest, weak..." he said. "The pace is slow, there are many technical mistakes.

"You can see a good game from time to time – but that's more of an exception.

"What bothered me most here was something else - the level of referee. I don't want to look for that as an excuse but... if you know our referees and see what's going on here, it's blatant.

"My mistake was that I publicly denounced this early on and then became the focus.

"But honestly, I didn't understand what they were whistling for until the end."

He also rued the training facilities at the Wanderers prior to their slick new training centre opening this year.

However he also looked back fondly on the experience of living in Australia and working in a multicultural environment.

He added: "Pushing and motivating here every day cost energy. I have to charge my batteries.

"After that I would like to find something that is as fun as the job here – but paired with a little better football if possible..."