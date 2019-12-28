Western Sydney Wanderers snapped a seven-game winless run in thrilling fashion, holding off Adelaide United in a 3-2 win in Adelaide.

Markus Babbel's side led 3-1 with seconds remaining in regular time on Friday before George Blackwood converted a VAR-awarded spot kick to pull a goal back.

In stoppage time, Blackwood missed from the spot after a second VAR-awarded penalty, ensuring the Wanderers returned to Western Sydney with all three points.

Babbel acknowledged it wasn't his side's best performance but said the victory had been coming after six weeks of toiling away.

"Every win helps of course," he said.

"If you play well and can't get a result then you start thinking how it is, why it is.

"The only chance is here on the pitch to try to do anything, try to get a result."

Nicolai Muller starred for the Wanderers with two stunning headers - the first a quick, instinctive reaction to a deflected cross and the second a looping header to the far post from distance.

Babbel hopes the hard-fought win will be the catalyst for a change in form for the Wanderers, with the likes of Muller starting to find his feet after a late arrival.

The German attacker signed on as an injury replacement for Radoslaw Majewski and impressed against the Reds.

"I hope we're on the right way," Babbel said.

"Especially if players if come late, this is always a problem - not only for us but for everyone.

"To adapt a new league, to adapt the new players, the lifestyle is different maybe to Europe and also the conditions are different to Europe.

"It's not easy for the players and I'm very happy that many players could show a good performance, especially in the second half."

United coach Gertjan Verbeek applauded the Reds' much-improved effort after a run of indifferent performances in the last month but was disappointed to come away empty-handed.

"I think we have in the first half, five or six good chances, even in the second half a few good chances," he said.

"I can't blame them, the mindset was good, the energy was good, we were the boss here.

"We played dominant football, we had chances but we lose the game, that's the reality."