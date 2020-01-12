Western Sydney coach Markus Babbel has demanded his players fight their way out of a barren A-League run and lift the pressure affecting their performances.

Babbel continues to feel the heat after overseeing just one win from the Wanderers' past 10 games, including Saturday's 2-0 loss in Wellington.

His defensive tone at the post-match media conference betrayed the tension of man struggling to extract the best from a team low on confidence.

The interview lasted little over a minute.

He spoke at more length in local media outlet Sky Sport NZ, insisting there was improvement from their previous week's loss to Brisbane.

He also pinpointed a lack of finishing as the only thing preventing them from getting more from close games.

Another major challenge looms for Babbel's men against Perth next week, but the German said it was within their capability to emerge from a slump.

"We have to work harder. We aren't the first team that are in this period. Many teams before and many teams will come after us," Babbel said.

"But we have to fight against this, it's the only chance that we have.

"It's not because the other teams are playing outstanding football.

"No, we have times when we dominate them. But if you can't score then it's very difficult to get results, especially if you make one or two mistakes at the back."

Added to the Wanderers' attacking struggles is what Babbel said was a hamstring injury sustained midweek by absent marquee signing Alexander Meier, who hasn't come close to matching his prolific Bundesliga goalscoring deeds.

Babbel insisted Meier hadn't been dropped on form, but said nobody in his squad should feel comfortable about their place.

It suggested changes could be made next week.

"We have many young ones. I don't care if you're 18 or 35, it doesn't matter for me," Babbel said.

"More important is bring your performance on the pitch, help your team. Do what I expect of you and there is a big chance for the young ones there."

The main message for his players against Glory would be to play without fear.

He repeated his point that because there is no relegation from the A-League, it is worth taking risks to pursue wins.

"So play with freedom, especially in the front third. That's what I always say to the boys, take the risk, take the chances that you get," he said.

"Don't stop believing."