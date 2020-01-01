Brisbane' coach Robbie Fowler was delighted and his old Liverpool teammate Markus Babbel frustrated, as the Roar defeated Western Sydney 2-1 at Bankwest Stadium on Wednesday.

Bradden Inman scored a second spectacular goal in as many games, as he rifled home a shot from just outside the penalty area in the 61st minute.

It was just the Roar's second win in their last 22 away games, and their first since last February, while Wanderers slumped to a sixth loss in their last eight matches.

The Queensland club overcame an early deficit and injuries to striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Daniel Bowles in a ten-minute period either side of halftime.

While Roar showed plenty of character to survive those setbacks and a furious late Wanderers' onslaught, Babbel was left to rue more additions to the catalogue of vital decisions and bad luck that have gone against his club this season.

The Wanderers were angry about a rejected penalty shout and Brisbane's winner coming when they were a man down.

Patrick Ziegler was not allowed to get back on the field in time after receiving treatment for an injury caused by Roar substitute Roy O'Donovan, who was booked for his raised arm challenge.

"A lot of the time it's not the referees' fault, this is a rule I don't understand," Babbel said.

"You get hurt, there's a foul, a player gets a yellow card and our player gets off the field and you concede the second goal.

"In the end the boys tried everything, we had a couple of good chances but we couldn't score, it was very frustrating."

Wanderers fans and players hollered for a penalty when Mo Adam's 45th-minute shot shot brushed the hand of Brisbane captain Tom Aldred on its way through to keeper Jamie Young, but got no joy from the match officials.

Asked if he understood what a handball was anymore, Babbel said "no chance" and used word like "gambling" and madness."

The home team made a great start with captain Mitchell Duke netting his fifth goal of the season in the fifth minute.

Brisbane finally scored in the first half of a game in their 11th match of the season.

Former Wanderer Scott Neville's unchallenged powerful far-post header from a corner drew his side level in the 20th minute.

In the latter stages of the match, Matt Jurman had an acrobatic effort tipped over by Young and Mo Adam and substitute Kosta Grozos both went close with headers as Wanderers pushed for an equaliser.

"At times we were maybe a little bit under the cosh, but the lads dug in deep, and defended really well," Fowler said.

"I thought the attitude was spot on, probably what we've been wanting all year."