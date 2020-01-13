A 2-0 loss to Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand has heaped pressure on the former Liverpool star, who is struggling to snap a lean run of form.

It gets no easier in round 15, with the Wanderers set to face third-placed Glory at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday night, just four weeks after they were beaten 2-0 in Perth.

Babbel's post-match press conference lasted just 76 seconds following Saturday night's loss, demonstrating the growing tension within the club over a lack of results.

However, skipper Mitch Duke expressed his frustrations in an interview with Sky Sports, saying the Wanderers need to find their confidence against Glory.

"I'm trying to tell the boys, be confident, back your ability. They've got the quality to do it and I feel like it's just not happening. The boys aren't believing in themselves, and it's showing on the pitch," he said.

"We're getting some decent chances, but at the moment we're just finding ways to lose."

"We've just got to take it game by game and overall lift our performances. It's just not good enough for a big club like the Wanderers. We've got a history of top success, so we've got to step it up all around."

Elsewhere in round 14, Perth extended their hot streak with a fifth consecutive win, beating Adelaide 3-0.

It was the fourth-straight loss for Adelaide, knocking them out of the top six and placing coach Gertjan Verbeek under pressure to turn things around against Melbourne Victory in round 15.

Brisbane were denied back-to-back wins in a 2-2 draw with Melbourne City on Saturday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Brad Inman scored a brace, but City were able to fight back to level the scores with Nathaniel Atkinson's goal in the 48th minute.

On Friday night, A-League champions Sydney FC were able to hold off a fast-finishing Newcastle Jets following their week of turmoil.

The sacking of head coach Ernie Merrick earlier in the week added emotion to the challenge, and the Jets showed improved commitment in the 2-1 loss.

On Sunday night, Central Coast scored a 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory with two late penalties in a tense match.