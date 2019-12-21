After five consecutive losses the Wanderers finally earned a point but were left wanting more against the third-placed competition newcomers at Bankwest Stadium.

The draw eases some pressure on Markus Babbel's team, avoiding a club record six losses set last season, but a win has eluded them since October.

It finished what was a difficult week for the Wanderers in which Babbel was forced to respond to reports of a rift between he and assistant coach Jean-Paul de Marigny.

"The performance was good, I'm really proud about the team," he said.

"It was a difficult situation for them, they were also under pressure, and they showed a really good performance today.

"Of course if you're 1-0 up and then you concede the equaliser then is it hard?

"In my eyes it's a step forward and first of all if you can't win you don't lose.

"I wished for this performance, they deserved more and to get three points but it is what it is."

German Patrick Ziegler broke the drought in the 79th minute, heading in an assist from youngster Keanu Baccus off a corner kick from Nicolai Muller.

It was a breakthrough moment for the Wanderers who had maintained incredible pressure on Western United, but struggled to convert the possession into goals.

The Wanderers had but eight minutes of elation before a late goal from Western United's Aaron Calver levelled the scores in the 87th minute through a lapse in concentration.

It was an unsatisfying result for the Wanderers who were timid in the first half but were the better of both teams and created plenty of chances.

In a worrying sign for Western United, Andrew Durante was taken from the field with a concussion in the 79th minute, which opened the field just enough for Wanderers to score.

United are now unbeaten from their last three games and will face Wellington Phoenix in Ballarat next week, while the Wanderers encounter Adelaide United.