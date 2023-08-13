A dynamic presence for Saints in their flying start to the new Scottish Premiership season, Baccus, 25, viewed a move to League One Wanderers as another step on the journey to a hallowed destination.

But the mooted transfer to the Trotters fell over at the eleventh hour after a fee had been agreed between the clubs, leaving Baccus scratching his head before quickly reframing his focus.

Wanderers loss looks like St Mirren’s gain, with Baccus making a blistering start to the 2023-2024 campaign as he enters the second and final year of his deal.

Speaking for the first time about the offer which unravelled after he’d ventured south to seemingly complete formalities, Baccus told FTBL: “I always want to do my best to progress and get towards that dream of mine to one day play in the EPL.

“There was a chance there to perhaps take another step in that direction (by heading to England to join Bolton) but it wasn’t meant to be in the end, and it didn’t work out out.

“There was a bit of personal reasons why it didn’t happen and I also spoke to my club here and it felt like there was a bit of unfinished business.

“The move didn’t really go too smoothly and I’ve learned from situations in the past when things go smoothly that’s where you’re meant to be and vice versa.

“Nothing against Bolton at all, but I’ve learned when a team really wants you they’ll do most things to make it happen.

“I was upset for a week but I’m over that now and I’m grateful to be at Mirren, and for the way the club have treated me.

“I’m keen to just keep going here now for however long that might be. We’ll see what the future holds and I’m sure the right opportunity will present itself at some stage.

“But for now I’m happy to be settled here and back playing injury free.”

Baccus had subsequent interest from the likes of Ipswich Town and Genk Belgium after breaking through for Australia at the World Cup, and looks destined, at some point, for a move south - assuming he maintains form and fitness both domestically and on the international stage.

“The point is St Mirren are the ones who gave me a massive chance to come over here and showcase my abilities and that’s unlocked a few things for me regarding the national team," he explained.

“I hope that continues long into future because there’s huge pride every time I pull on that Socceroos shirt. It’s been amazing past 12 months for me.”

With Australia to face Mexico in Houston next month and England and New Zealand in October, Baccus will have further opportunities to add to his five caps heading into World Cup qualifiers in November and January’s Asian Cup in Qatar.

Opening round wins over Hibernian and Dundee have club nestled in Paisley, on the fringes of Glasgow, sitting top of the table ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

“We’ve lost a couple of players but also recruited well and I think we’re going to be a driving force this season and do even better than last year,” added Baccus, who counts fellow Socceroo Ryan Strain among his teammates.

“Myself and Ryan have become pretty close over the last year playing together, and he’s a special player in that right wing back position,” Baccus added.

“We love to attack down the flanks and he’s great going forward and providing crosses and assists. He’s made the position his own and I’m sure he’ll kick on with the national team as well. He definitely deserves it.”