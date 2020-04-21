Former Socceroo Kasey Wehrman recalls the ‘fearless’ feeling in the national team, exemplified by a 2-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park in 2000.
The Socceroos kicked off the new millennium with a packed schedule of 15 matches around the world.
This included a 3-0 friendly win over Hungary in Budapest, a 1-1 draw with Dimitar Berbatov’s Bulgaria in South America and a 2-1 defeat of Paraguay in Australia.
It was the starting point for the "Golden Generation”, who are now making their voices heard as the game reaches a crucial point during the suspension of football activity in Australia.
In their final match of 2000, the Socceroos swept aside Scotland at Hampden Park.
The Aussies - ranked 74 at the time in FIFA rankings against Scotland ranked 20th - were a class above Craig Brown’s men.
An early goal to future EPL star Brett Emerton followed by David Zdrilic’s header on 66 minutes courtesy of Kevin Muscat’s pinpoint cross.
One of those on that chilly night was Wehrman.