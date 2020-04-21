The Socceroos kicked off the new millennium with a packed schedule of 15 matches around the world.

This included a 3-0 friendly win over Hungary in Budapest, a 1-1 draw with Dimitar Berbatov’s Bulgaria in South America and a 2-1 defeat of Paraguay in Australia.

It was the starting point for the "Golden Generation”, who are now making their voices heard as the game reaches a crucial point during the suspension of football activity in Australia.

In their final match of 2000, the Socceroos swept aside Scotland at Hampden Park.

The Aussies - ranked 74 at the time in FIFA rankings against Scotland ranked 20th - were a class above Craig Brown’s men.

An early goal to future EPL star Brett Emerton followed by David Zdrilic’s header on 66 minutes courtesy of Kevin Muscat’s pinpoint cross.