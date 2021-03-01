Manchester United, held to a goalless draw at Chelsea, and Leicester City, beaten 3-1 at home by Arsenal, have lost crucial ground in the Premier League title race.

On a Sunday when Gareth Bale was hailed by his Spurs manager Jose Mourinho as being better than ever after scoring twice in Tottenham's 4-0 thumping of Burnley, Manchester City were the day's biggest winners as they watched their two nearest challengers held.

City are now 12 points clear of their Manchester neighbours at the top after United drew and were left complaining about a contentious penalty call going against them.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt hard done by as Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi escaped unpunished when he appeared clearly to handle the ball in his own area during the first half.

Yet referee Stuart Attwell refused to award a penalty even after going to the pitchside monitor.

Leicester's pursuit of Manchester City also suffered another major blow with the defeat at Arsenal as they now lie 13 points behind in third place.

At the King Power Stadium, David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, from the penalty spot, and Nicolas Pepe netted as Arsenal came from behind to claim a deserved victory.

Youri Tielemans' early strike had put the Foxes ahead and the hosts suffered a further blow when Harvey Barnes was carried off in the second half with a knee injury.

At Tottenham, a goal in each leg of the Europa League win over Wolfsberger persuaded Jose Mourinho to give the Wales international Bale a chance in the starting XI and the Welsh superstar responded in vintage style.

Tottenham's recent run of five defeats in their past six Premier League matches became a fast fading memory as Bale notched their first after just 68 seconds and then set up Harry Kane's second.

It was 3-0 after the half hour thanks to Lucas Moura, who kept Dele Alli on the bench despite the England midfielder's similarly impressive European form, and Bale's eighth goal of his second Tottenham spell came in the 55th minute.

Elsewhere, struggling Fulham extended their unbeaten run to five matches but were left to reflect on what might have been after a 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace.

The point for Fulham moved them within three of relegation rivals Newcastle and Brighton.