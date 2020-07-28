With Brisbane Roar in the thick of the A-League finals race, coach Warren Moon wants his side to make a statement against Melbourne Victory on Wednesday night.

Fourth-placed Roar are five points off second spot with three games to play but are also just five points clear of seventh-placed Western United - who have five matches still to play.

With tough games against Premiers Plate winners Sydney FC and second-placed Wellington Phoenix to come for Roar, they need to shore up some points at Bankwest Stadium.

"If we're serious about what we want to do, we want to try and win every game we're playing," Moon said today.

"Because when we get into the six, those good sides in our run home are going to be there - so if we want to achieve anything, we've got to knock them off at some stage.

"So what a great way to start with Wednesday, try and get the three points and then build some confidence going into (the run home)."

Second-from-bottom Victory lost 2-1 to Western United on Saturday but Moon remained wary of what they can produce in attack.

Victory interim coach Grant Brebner flagged two changes to his side, with more young players set for an opportunity.

"If there's a senior player that's been around the group that deserves to be playing, they'll play," Brebner said on Tuesday.

"But if the youngsters are showing that they want to train better, they want to work harder, their enthusiasm, desire - everything that should be a given - merits a starting place, then they play."

Brebner confirmed Victory wouldn't bring in a replacement for Lawrence Thomas after the goalkeeper departed for an as-yet-unnamed European club.

Matt Acton will start, with youngster Matthew Sutton to deputise.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Victory have won their past four A-League matches against Brisbane and will be aiming to become the first of either team to win five consecutive games against the other.

* Victory have lost three games in a row - the previous and only time they have lost four in succession was a stretch in December 2015.

* Corey Brown will play his 100th A-League game for the Roar - he played 29 A-League games for Victory and this is his first clash against them since returning to Brisbane in January.

:: Stats provided by Opta