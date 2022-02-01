Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the verge of joining Barcelona from Arsenal on a free transfer as the January transfer window closed with Tottenham and Everton making stand-out moves.

Aubameyang arrived in Spain on Monday morning and The PA news agency understands that talks progressed to the point that the 32-year-old former Gunners captain will be announced as a Barca player on Tuesday.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

New Everton boss Frank Lampard made an immediate splash in the market having been appointed as Rafael Benitez's replacement at Goodison Park earlier in the day.

Midfielder Donny van de Beek joined on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season before the Toffees announced the signing of Dele Alli from Tottenham on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Joining Alli in departing Spurs was club record signing Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso -- the trio loaned out until season's end.

Ndombele is headed back to Lyon with Gil and Lo Celso linking up with La Liga side Valencia and Villarreal respectively.

Spurs did, however, bolster their stocks with the arrivals of Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, on a long-term deal, and Sweden attacker Dejan Kulusevski, initially on an 18-month loan.

To cover Bentancur's exit, Juventus snapped up Denis Zakaria from Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach on a permanent transfer.

Former Spurs man Christian Eriksen returns to football with a move to Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at the European Championship last year.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Premier League leaders Manchester City signed Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, although the 22-year-old will remain with River Plate on loan until at least July.

Bottom club Burnley completed the signing of 192cm Dutch international forward Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg while Newcastle United added defensive duo Dan Burn, from Brighton, and Matt Targett, from Aston Villa, as they battle the drop.

In Scotland, top-flight leaders Rangers have pulled off a deadline-day coup by signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus despite interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

with AP