The A-League Men's grand-final week is set to be usurped by an exhibition match between football giants Barcelona and an A-Leagues All Stars representative team.

Barcelona Australian Match

FC Barcelona will play the A-League Men's All-Stars this summer.

The match will be held on the 25th of May in Sydney.

The last A-League All-Stars were assembled in 2014.

Barcelona will tour Australia for the first time when they play the All Stars, who will be assembled for the first time in eight years, on Wednesday, May 25 at Accor Stadium.

The match is due to take place three days after Barcelona complete their La Liga campaign and in the lead-up to the weekend's A-League grand final.

"As we emerge from our third COVID-impacted football season, Australia and the A-Leagues are once again the destination for international teams," A-Leagues chief executive Danny Townsend said.

"One of the world's best teams taking on the best of the A-League just days before the men's grand final is going to deliver a feast of football for fans in Australia during grand-final week."

Barcelona sit second in La Liga after an impressive resurgence under new coach and club playing great Xavi.

The All Stars coach and team selection process will be announced in the coming days.

It is unlikely to feature players from either grand finalist, due to the timing.

The All Stars team was introduced in 2013 for a match against Manchester United at Stadium Australia.

A team was again assembled in 2014 when Serie A giants Juventus toured but there hasn't been another since.

