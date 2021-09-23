Barcelona FC has seen the troubles with the club seemingly worsen. Instead of answering questions at the latest press conference ahead of their mid-week match with Cádiz, head coach Ronald Koeman read a statement and then walked out.

The move is the newest in the saga between the club and its head coach, whom Barcelona FC president Joan Laporta originally wanted to replace before trying to persuade him to stay.

It is also another development in a year that has rocked the Catalan club, whose dire financial circumstances lead to them being unable to re-sign longtime player Lionel Messi.

The statement read by Koeman to the pool of reports was as follows:

“Hello everyone, the club is with me as the coach in a situation of rebuilding. The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting activites and vice versa. This means that we as a team have to rebuild the football team without being able to make any big financial investments, this needs time. “The young talent today could end up being the next big world stars in just a few years. In order to reconstruct this team means that young players get opportunities, like Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta had in their day, but we must ask for patience. “What’s more, being in a high ranking in the league would be a success. This is a great footballing school for these talents. In the Champions League we can’t hope for miracles. The defeat to Bayern last week has to be focused from that perspective. “The process that we are in right now, the staff with the team, deserves unconditional support, in word and in actions. “I know the press recognize this process. It’s not the first time in FC Barcelona’s history that this has happened. We count on your support in this difficult time. The staff and the players are very happy with the great support from the fans like we had against Granada. Visca el Barca.”

Barcelona are currently unbeaten in La Liga. However, two of their four games were draws against Athletic Club and most recently Granada, placing the club in eight place in the ladder.

The club also lost 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week, exposing the new non-dominant reality of the Blaugrana.

Barcelona FC meet Cádiz away tomorrow in their La Liga match.