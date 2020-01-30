Jackson was hurt in last Friday's fixture away to Wellington Phoenix when the 24-year-old turned awkwardly on the turf midway through the first half.

Scans have confirmed a rupture to his left anterior cruciate ligament, and tears to both his lateral meniscus and medial ligament.

He will undergo reconstructive surgery and is set to miss an indefinite period.

The Jets are four points adrift at the bottom of the ladder and have lost their last four games.

They have taken just one point from their last eight matches and sacked veteran coach Ernie Merrick last month, with their W-League coach Craig Deans taking over in an interim capacity.