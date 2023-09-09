First, though, the exciting Adelaide United attacker - who turns 18 in February - will complete a season loaned back to the Reds, where his progress will be monitored forensically by senior Bayern coaching staff.

Initially mooted back in May - when Bayern effectively agreed personal terms with the Tanzanian-born teenager - the deal was delayed by Adelaide chiefs.

However, it’s understood a significant fee has now been agreed - plus add-ons - which paves the way for Irankunda to depart Australia at the end of the 2023-2024 A-League season to link up with the 33-time Bundesliga champions.

Recently appointed Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund’s plan for Irankunda is simple: unleash him immediately into the company of Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and the rest and see how he adapts.

There is no template or imperative to loan him out to develop elsewhere at this stage - the strategy is to turn Irankunda into an in-house success story.

Die Roten aren’t afraid to back youth, as exemplified by the approach adopted in signing Canadian wonder kid Alphonso Davies at 18 four years back and immediately letting him loose to stunning and enduring effect.

Coach Thomas Tuchel’s forward line features 18-year-old Frenchman Mathys Tei and 20-year-old rising German star Jamal Musiala - with three games between them so far this season.

Their inclusion in the senior set is another indication that age is no barrier for the Bavarians, and bodes well for Irankunda, if he is able to elevate his game to the required level.

Plan B is to join the second team, or be loaned out, however Irankunda will be given every chance to shine from day one.

With the return of Craig Goodwin to Saudi Pro League club Al Wehda, the responsibility for Irankunda to make further waves in the A-League this season will be intense, after last year’s breakthrough cameos off the bench brought him five goals and a Socceroos squad call up.

His every foible or fallibility will be scrutinised and documented from afar, along with the further strides he’s expected to take while still under Carl Veart’s care at Hindmarsh Stadium.