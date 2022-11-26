Milligan views an offensive approach - even within the constraints of Arnold’s often rigid system - as the only way to stay alive at the tournament, where the 4-1 opening round thrashing by champions France brutally exposed the Socceroos’ limitations.

Tunisia, who asked plenty of questions of Denmark in their goalless Group D draw, will do the same of Australia, with both sides believing they can wrest maximum points from a pivotal match.

“Tunisia are a very good side and it won’t be an easy task, nor should it be," Milligan told FTBL. “I think we need to be nice and positive, as we were in the opening minutes of the France game. That’s what brought us our goal against them.

“We need to get on the ball and get at them. You’re up against world class players and if Iyou sit off them and give them time then they’re going to expose you. If you’re nice and brave and put them under pressure then anything can happen.

“I just think with the players we have, we’re a much better team if we look to play off the front foot.

“There’s a certain way Arnie wants to play but within that I think he has to use individual players’ abilities and strengths a little bit better.

“For example, with the likes of Craig Goodwin and Mathew Leckie, yes they have a defensive job but their strengths are higher up the pitch.

“We can play within the structure that Arnie wants but find a way to fully exploit the strengths of the players we have put there.”

Whilst not questioning France’s pedigree, Milligan believes that “showing too much respect” to any world power makes it “near impossible” to remain in the game at the top level.

“I feel we accentuated their strengths,” he added. “I think the mentality of Australian football is something that hasn’t changed over the years and that’s to be more aggressive and assertive.

“If you surrender that then you’re making a difficult job almost impossible.”

Milligan expects to see creative attacker Ajdin Hrustic start against the North Africans, with defender Bailey Wright possibly also enlisted to add steel at the back.

“There’s the depth to bring in fresh faces and there are a few options,” he said. “Hrustic is a really good player - we don’t know the exact state he’s in at the moment but if he’s fit and firing then that’s something to consider.

“If he’s in the right condition then he can definitely be a game-changer for us. I think Aaron Mooy’s in good form and when you saw Jackson Irvine push on against France we looked most threatening.

“At the back I think Bailey Wright’s experience could be very valuable - he’s match hardened from many years in the Championship.”

Milligan hasn’t given up hope of progressing to the knock out stages.

“You’ve already seen some few shocks from Saudi Arabia and Japan and Canada and USA pulling out performances,” he said.

“Anything can happen in tournament football - I think if you’re aggressive then rewards can come. We have quality to compete. We just just need to give ourselves every possible chance.”