The A-League Grand Final has been pitched into chaos after reports that Melbourne's AAMI Park had been confirmed as the venue were delayed by the Victorian government.

Now Sydney players in COVID red zones have had to leave their homes in the middle of the night for hotels in order to avoid mandatory quarantine.

"It's pretty incredible. We'd been told that it's going to be in Melbourne on Sunday but then we got told a couple hours later that could change as well," Brattan told Breakfast with Vossy.

"I've been in four finals now so usually this week it's all about enjoying the week, the media, the excitement, the training, preparing for such a big game and usually you don't have to worry about these little speed bumps but it is what it is.

"COVID is part of the world now and we've just got to take it in our stride and prepare as well as possible.

"So last night, there's a few of us that live in the [COVID] hot spots, so we got a phone call last night saying, 'You need to pack up' and the club put us up in a hotel.

"Before 1am, so around midnight last night, we all packed up and got out of our homes, including some of the players with kids and families and all that. So we're in a hotel at the moment, out of those red zones.

"We're just going to get on with it, play it by ear and do everything we're told.

"Yesterday was meant to be our day off...but we all got called into training because the game had been changed to Sunday. So today will be off and we'll go into training tomorrow."

Brattan had previously said the Grand Final should only be held in Melbourne, and the exasperated star is now adamant that the club doesn't want to host the event.

"We don't want it here, we don't want it anywhere else, we want it in Melbourne," Brattan said.

"As a playing group we want them to host it. They deserve that. They finished top and it should be played there."