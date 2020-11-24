Beijing FC's stars proved Melbourne Victory's undoing as the A-League club slumped to a 3-1 defeat in their return to Asian Champions League action.

Former Brazil international Renato Augusto buried Beijing's opening goal in the 22nd minute, with compatriot Alan - who is a naturalised Chinese citizen - heading home a second in the 34th.

Wang Ziming's powerful finish in the 74th minute delivered Beijing all three points in Doha before Victory substitute Gianluca Iannucci scored a consolation goal on debut four minutes later.

It was Grant Brebner's first competitive match as full-time Victory coach but his assistant Steve Kean was listed as head coach due to AFC regulations requiring head coaches to hold a Pro Licence.

After an off-season of squad upheaval, four players made their Victory debuts - Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Ben Folami and Dylan Ryan.

A far more connected Beijing outfit dominated early, then capitalised in the 22nd minute.

After Beijing broke away in midfield, Spaniard Jonathan Viera took possession out wide, burst forward and cut the ball back for Augusto, who scored with a clever toe-poke.

Twelve minutes later, Augusto turned provider, floating a delightful cross to the edge of the six-yard box for the inexplicably unmarked Alan to head home.

Victory found their feet in the second half and should have scored when Nick Ansell's glancing header hit the post in the 65th minute.

The defender would rue his miss as Beijing cut the Victory defence apart nine minutes later, culminating in Wang Ziming's clinical strike.

Victory earned a late silver lining in the 78th minute when Elvis Kamsoba won possession and slipped the ball to Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio.

The youngster found fellow teenager Iannucci, who tried his luck from distance, with Kim Min-Jae's deflection helping the strike beat goalkeeper Hou Sen.

The loss leaves Victory third in group E with three points from as many games, while Beijing are outright first on nine.

They will face off again on Friday night.